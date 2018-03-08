Sony’s latest flagship Android phones may not be as thin-bezeled (or thin) as we’ve come to expect from wide 2:1 high-end efforts by other companies, but at least they look nothing like their predecessors.

The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact also aim to be among the world’s first mobile devices powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 845 processor in stores across the old continent, obviously trailing Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Like the S9 duo, you can already pre-order your favorite XZ2 variant, at least in certain major European markets, though you’ll have to give Amazon’s regional branches a little extra time to start shipping the chunky 5 and 5.7-incher.

Namely, you need to wait until April 5 in the UK, and April 6 across France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Of course, pricing differs by region, with early British adopters currently charged £529 (around $735) for an unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, while the SIM-free “regular” XZ2 fetches £699 ($970).

If you don’t mind coughing up a few extra quid, Clove expects to have “first stock” of the XZ2 Compact available on April 2, but in exchange for a slightly steeper £599 ($830). The Xperia XZ2 is expected to start shipping from the third-party UK retailer on April 2 as well, setting you back the same £699 as on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the American e-commerce giant’s French, German, Italian and Spanish departments are ready to accept your Xperia XZ2 Compact pre-order for around €599 ($740), with the larger model available at €799 (give or take a few Euros) across the board, equating to roughly $990.

Alas, there’s still no word on a US recommended retail price or specific launch date, but based on these numbers, we’d guess the Sony Xperia XZ2 will start somewhere between $700 and $800, with the Compact flavor likely going for $550 or $600.