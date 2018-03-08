Not that there was ever any serious doubt, but the latest Softbank earnings report seems to have confirmed once and for all the name of Qualcomm’s next-gen flagship smartphone SoC.

The Snapdragon 845 will indeed be followed by a Snapdragon 855 mobile “platform”, although the San Diego-based semiconductor giant is looking to add a secondary label to a high-end processor for the first time.

Enter the Snapdragon 855 Fusion Platform, composed of an SDM855 chip and SDX50 modem. The Snapdragon X50 has already been formally unveiled and tested on reference designs capable of achieving “true” 5G speeds.

Both Qualcomm and US wireless service providers recently suggested 5G-ready phones are not realistically targeted for commercial rollouts before 2019, so it’s safe to presume the Snapdragon 855 Fusion is still quite a way off.

Qualcomm’s manufacturing partner probably remains to be decided, with TSMC likely to have the edge on Samsung due to more advanced 7-nanometer work. Of course, that’s all speculation this early in the R&D process, so let’s just keep an ear to the ground for the time being as far as Snapdragon 855 Fusion details go.

We obviously can’t help but wonder what the new name might mean for the Qualcomm vs Apple legal war, as one could interpret it as an homage to or even an attempt to troll the A10 Fusion chip powering the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.