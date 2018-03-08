With a mouthful of a name, largely rehashed specifications and a completely unchanged design, the LG V30S ThinQ was hardly the main attraction of the recently concluded 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

But at least the financially (and creatively) struggling Korean OEM is wasting no time commercially releasing the AI-enhanced 6-inch Android phone. All three major domestic wireless service providers will start selling the V30S ThinQ and V30S+ ThinQ tomorrow, March 9, charging an understandably high KRW 1,048,300 and KRW 1,097,800 respectively for the two variants.

That roughly equates to $975 with 128GB internal storage space and $1,020 or so in a 256 gig configuration, both of which offer a generous 6GB RAM, as well as Snapdragon 835 processing power and QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) OLED screen resolution.

A bunch of integrated AI technologies are highlighted as key selling points, including convenient LG-exclusive Voice AI commands, and three Vision AI features aiming to make photography a more intuitive experience. AI CAM recognizes scenery and subjects, recommending one of eight advanced shooting modes, while QLens works similar to Google Lens. Finally, Bright Mode improves low light performance, which is already pretty solid on the V30, thanks to a primary 16MP rear-facing camera with f/1.6 aperture.

The secondary lens on the LG V30S ThinQ, as on the standard V30, is a wide-angle unit with f/1.9 aperture, and if you need an extra splash of style in your life, you can choose between “New Moroccan Blue” and “New Platinum Gray” paint jobs. Unfortunately, there’s still no word on international availability.