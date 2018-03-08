Lenovo rumored to have cut Motorola Chicago staff again

More jobs are said to go in Chicago. An anonymous post onto TheLayoff.com claimed that smartphone producer Motorola Mobility, owned by Lenovo, has cut half of its staff in the city.

Further comments on the post relaying chatter from inside associates claim that the number could be more like 30 or 35 percent, but as of 2016, it’s estimated that there were only fewer than 500 employees in town.

“Some affected Motorolans say it was around 30% while others say 50%. Being in there (sic) shoes before [1993-2015] it probably felt more like 50% but was actually 30%,” said the source nicknamed ‘Ex-Motorolan.’ “But it doesn’t matter! The Motorola of yesteryear is no more. Sad…”

Another commentator claimed because of regulations regarding fair notice of termination that between 150 and 190 positions would be let go — more into the one-third range from our estimates.

9to5Google reports that Moto Mod developer Liangchen Chen, who was behind an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for a keyboard modular accessory for the Moto Z series, has hinted at information he’s received from Motorola that he could not publicly disclose. Chen referenced the TheLayoff.com post in one of his updates on a delay in production. When a backer of the product asked about whether Motorola would be “canning the Z line after the Z3” that is expected to launch this year, Chen replied “To be honest, it looks even worse than that…”

Motorola has yet to comment on the rumors. It has, however, been struggling to gain enough sales traction with its modular concept Z series to offset parent company Lenovo’s losses in China.

Tapped workers’ will file unemployment from April 6.