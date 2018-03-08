Galaxy S9 and S9+ available at Microsoft Store for $720 and $840

In continuing what has been revealed to be a puzzling tradition of carrying Samsung’s flagship Android phones at its stores, Microsoft has now put the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on pre-order.

There’s only one unlocked SKU of each and they’re priced at $719.99 and $839.99, respectively. First boxes go out to consumers on March 16, just like anywhere else.

Microsoft, as it is its wont, is propping its own applications for use on these phones such as the Microsoft Launcher and the Office apps suite. But as Samsung has previously made clear, phones bought from Microsoft come with the company’s standard Android software configuration. Then again, with all the other Samsung gear Microsoft carries, why not include the phones? Perhaps that was negotiated in the product carriage contract.

You can watch our review of the Galaxy S9+ here.