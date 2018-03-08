Finally, Android Oreo for HTC U Ultra begins roll-out
It’s been 14 months since HTC released its first flagship device of 2017. Yes, it was really a flagship, if only meant to pre-empt all the others coming in and paving the way for a more modern model later on in the year.
The HTC U Ultra hasn’t been appreciated much and there are fair reasons for that. But the struggling manufacturer behind it is finally giving it the software update it is properly due as it is rolling out Android Oreo to devices in certain regions across Eurasia — Taiwan and Italy are the prime examples here. The update ranges between 1.3GB and 1.6GB in size, area-dependent.
No word yet from VP of Product Management Mo Versi on when the update will come to U Ultra units in the United States. But at 7 months behind the initial release of Oreo, the device seems to be on a casual upgrade schedule.