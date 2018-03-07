Android

Brand-new, unused Samsung Galaxy S8+ goes for $490 in fresh eBay deal

Contents
Advertisement

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out where Galaxy S8 and S8+ prices are headed now that the significantly higher-end S9 and S9+ have been unveiled and put up for pre-order, but Samsung continues to charge a rather hefty $600 and $690 for unlocked versions of the two early 2017 flagships.

On the bright side, you can also “instantly” shave $50 off a DeX Station, not to mention the up to $300 available in trade-in savings. Still, that can never compare to the convenience of being able to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at $490 outright, no strings attached.

What’s the catch? Well, you’re obviously not going to deal with the Korean OEM directly or a major authorized retailer like, say, Best Buy. Instead, you’ll need to take your business to eBay, and settle for a 60-day seller warranty in lieu of the 12 months typically covered by the phone’s manufacturer.

You may hesitate to pull the trigger due to the S8+ being listed in “new other” condition as well, but fret not, as that simply means the item is missing its original packaging. Otherwise, you’re looking at a completely new, unused device with “absolutely no signs of wear”, shipped in a generic box for free nationwide.

You don’t have to worry about the reliability of the eBay seller either, as BuySpry is a veteran member of the popular online auction and shopping website with a 98.3 percent positive feedback. Your 490 bucks will get you a 4G LTE-enabled variant of the Galaxy S8+ compatible with both Verizon and GSM networks, in your choice of orchid gray or midnight black paint jobs.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Source
eBay
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Deals, Ebay, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, Samsung
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).