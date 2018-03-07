Premium wireless Apple headphones to be noise-canceling

Apple is said to be developing a pair of wireless headphones under its own brand with much of the same features as found on AirPods and from products of its subsidiary Beats.

In a note to investors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo wrote on February 24 that the “high-end over-ear” earphones would come in late fall and would likely be part of the company’s September hardware launch strategy along with updated, Siri-enabled AirPods. However, it seems as though Apple is looking to bring some of the key facets of Beats: bigger sound and noise-canceling abilities.

The note, obtained by 9to5Mac, also says that an improved version of the W1 chip that is touted to make Bluetooth pairing to iOS devices hassle-free is said to be on the headphones.

Bloomberg has since been able to affirm all of these factors and also added that the headphones were an “on-and-off” project over the past year that went through multiple design processes. It will likely be manufactured with two Chinese suppliers: Primax and Shin Zu Shing. There is the possibility that the product may get dropped before the anticipated launch period.