NOA N7 and N1 hands-on at MWC 2018 (video)

Croatian smartphone manufacturer NOA didn’t just bring its notched N10 prototype handset to MWC 2018. The company also launched two more design-savvy, ultra-widescreen, dual-camera phones, the mid-range N7 and lower-end N1.

Both handsets sport 720p 18:9 displays with minimal bezels top and bottom, and sleek, modern — and shiny — metal and glass sandwich designs. I wasn’t able to confirm if the the back panel is actually glass/ceramic or just acrylic, but the edges of both devices felt cold to the touch, like aluminum does. These two phones also feature dual rear shooters, LTE with dual SIMs, a headphone jack, DTS audio, and USB Type-C connectivity. Android 8.0 and face unlock are on the menu for both devices, too.

The NOA N7 definitely looks and feels more premium than other sub-€250 (US $310) handsets, with color-matched bezels and curved edges. It features a 5.7-inch 720p 18:9 screen and three 16MP cameras, including two Sony IMX 298 sensors. Under the hood, the N7 packs a Mediatek MT 6750 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage (plus microSD), and a 3300mAh battery. NOA wasn’t clear on availability, but I figure the N7 is “coming soon” — likely before the N10 later this year.

While the NOA N1 looks pretty generic in front, the back is quite striking, especially in silver. This phone falls into the sub-€150 (US $186) category, and absolutely stands out at that price point. It boasts a 5.5-inch 720p 18.9 panel, 5-megapixel selfie shooter, and 13MP+5MP rear cameras. Inside, the N1 comes with a Mediatek MT 6739 1.5GHz quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (plus microSD), and a 3000mAh battery. Sure, these specs aren’t super impressive, but I didn’t experience any hiccups in my brief time with the handset. Expect the N1 to hit the shelves late April.

