Huawei P20 renders lay out hardware design for main, Lite, Pro models

20 days out from when they will officially be revealed, leaks reporter Evan Blass has put out high-quality renders of the Huawei P20, P20 lite and P20 Pro. The images came out in a set of two tweets.

Pertaining to the renders themselves, the P20 lite, wedged between the top and bottom devices of each picture, is depicted a rear fingerprint sensor and a glossier finish in brilliant dark and cyan colors. The P20 and P20 Pro, meanwhile, take on matte finishes and the fingerprint sensor on the front side.

All devices have hardware bays cutting out from the top of the displays (a “notch”) and also have a traditional composited dual-camera module at rear, but it’s the P20 Pro that has an extra camera below the module — a design that will protrude a fair bit from the surface of the phones.

The phones will debut on March 27 in Paris. WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt expects pricing for the three variants to go from €369 to €679 all the way to €899.