Another day, another Huawei P20 puzzle piece revealed, as the mid-range “Lite” variant seems to have followed the “standard” model’s suit at Tenaa, obtaining Chinese regulatory approval with dual rear-facing cameras and a large 2:1 5.84-inch display in tow.

Check that, the aspect ratio is actually 19:9, thanks to a controversial design element “borrowed” from Apple’s iPhone X, which helped Huawei extend the screen resolution to an ultra-wide 2280 x 1080 pixels.

If the notch doesn’t bother you too much, and the Huawei P20 Lite indeed ends up costing an affordable €369 or so in Europe, this may have all the makings of an amazing budget-friendly “flagship” device.

We’re talking a very sleek design all in all, squeezing that towering 5.84 inches of FHD+ screen real estate into a smaller body than the 5.65-inch Honor 9 Lite, for instance. At 148.6 x 71.2mm, the P20 Lite somehow manages to retain a front-mounted company logo, with a circular fingerprint reader at the back, and the dual cameras, which are likely “co-developed” by Leica, positioned at the top left corner in a vertical arrangement.

Tenaa gave the green light to an all-black model, as well as a snazzy blue one with matching side buttons and razor-thin black bezels. The two are obviously identical on the inside, packing an octa-core processor that fits the Kirin 659’s description, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and 2900mAh battery capacity.

Just like the P20 and triple-lens P20 Pro, the Huawei P20 Lite is expected to focus primarily on camera prowess, sporting 16 and 2MP rear sensors in addition to an impressive-sounding 24MP single selfie shooter.