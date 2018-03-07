To celebrate Google Assistant going global by the end of the year, as well as gaining new abilities ahead of the recently concluded 2018 Mobile World Congress, the Mountain View-based search giant has decided to substantially ramp up its advertising efforts.

Booking a spot in one of the (way too) many commercial breaks during the Oscars telecast can’t be cheap, even with the free-falling ratings of the past few years, and when you also recruit a bunch of A-list celebrities for said TV ads, it’s pretty obvious you’re trying to send a powerful message.

Forget the Alexa-endorsing star-studded lineup including Anthony Hopkins, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Gordon Ramsay, as John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Sia and Kevin Durant are now joining forces to show what Google Assistant is all about. Namely, everything.

There might not be a “million things” the virtual personal assistant can make easier at the moment, but Google is definitely shooting for the moon with its Alexa, Siri and Cortana “killer”, which has already come a long way in less than two years.

In addition to the extended 90-second commercial that aired on Sunday to interrupt Hollywood’s big night, Google also got the aforementioned stars to participate in individual promo clips highlighting some of its Assistant’s strengths.

Nope, you can’t see singer-songwriter Sia’s face while she ponders the best way to surprise her (human) assistant, but you can hear her normal speaking voice for a few seconds. Living basketball legend Kevin Durant is also pretty hilarious trying to mentally make a grocery list during his daily workout, whereas John Legend does… exactly what he does best.

The point is that, apart from singing like an angel about the most mundane things, Google can do anything. You just have to ask.