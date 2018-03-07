Bixby Everything: New Samsung QLED TVs are infused with AI

Samsung has released 26 new televisions in its QLED, UHD and Premium UHD lineups with sizes ranging from 49 inches to 88 inches. The QLED and Premium UHD panels are able to stream HDR10+ content and some in the QLED series can be connected to the mains by a slim cable up to 15 meters long called the “One Invisible Connection.”

So, why is Pocketnow covering all these TVs? Artificial Intelligence.

Specifically, the QLED and Premium UHD series televisions are now enabled for quick setup with SmartThings Effortless Login for media channel accounts and set up Bixby Voice to command their devices. Galaxy S8 or newer smartphones can be work with the TV to deliver Bixby functions. Bixby is currently available in English, Mandarin Chinese and Korean.

Select standard UHD models will only be getting SmartThings. Products begin rolling out this month with pricing and details available from Samsung directly.