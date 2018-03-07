Apple has been a mobile industry trendsetter for a long time, but the iPhone X notch is one design direction we never expected to catch on. While this year’s mixed OLED/LCD iOS handset lineup is tipped to follow a similar “full screen” approach, with a refined, possibly thinner notch, 2019 upgrade plans could include a move away from the divisive bezel-killing implementation.

Obviously, screen borders are not making a comeback, with Cupertino instead reportedly focused on finding a way to hide the front-facing camera, earpiece speaker and all the Face ID-enabling technology.

That sounds practically impossible, so drilling holes into OLED panels or using so-called “BM (Black Matrix) area within displays” are also in consideration, at least for the time being.

What’s crystal clear, according to anonymous industry sources quoted by Korean media, is that Apple doesn’t see the notch as a long-term solution to the bezel-annihilating problem. That’s definitely ironic looking at all the Android OEMs interested in aping Apple’s current strategy, not to mention the software platform as a whole could be “dramatically” redesigned to natively support the notch.

Of course, there are also those that seem to think the future should look different, and if this new report is to be trusted, Apple completely agrees. Before devising the perfect method to kill the notch and adopt a truly “full screen” OLED iPhone design next year, Cupertino will need to make its 2018 releases successful, which is starting to feel trickier and trickier. After all, why would anyone settle for another compromise if the definitive solution is around the corner?