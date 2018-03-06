Turn your iPhone case into a Gameboy with 10 classic games for less than $34!

Do you remember the good old days of playing Tetris and Snake on your classic Gameboy? There’s no better way to relive those glorious childhood memories than with the Wanle Gamers Console For iPhone. This is an Apple iPhone case that comes installed with 10 classic games.

You’re not the only one getting nostalgic for the good old days. The Wanle Gamers Console For iPhone is quickly becoming a fan-favorite by turning your smartphone into a gaming oasis. You can keep your phone safe from damage while playing games like Tank, Formula One Racing, and Tetris. The ultra-slim design makes this iPhone case extremely compact.

At 57% off, you can relive the past and protect your phone with the Wanle Gamers Console For iPhone for just $33.99.

by Christopher Jin