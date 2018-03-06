Android

US Honor 7X beta program begins path to Android Oreo

It has been promised for months. Now, select US Honor 7X owners will finally be able to use, test and give feedback about Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 take on Android Oreo.

Honor USA tweeted out that it was beginning recruitment of potential beta testers for the software upgrade. The linked Google Form requires the applicant’s full name, email address and ZIP code as well as the device’s model name, IMEI and serial number.

If plans are on track, Pocketnow expects to see a stable update fully out to users in six weeks at the earliest, though several manufacturers have opted to update their devices straight to Android 8.1 in avoiding major bugs affecting the base Oreo platform.

