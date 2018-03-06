Up for pre-order in a few key markets already, Samsung’s highly praised and immensely promising Galaxy S9 and S9+ are set to actually start shipping on March 16. But back at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, the public was only told to expect the two phones in “select” global markets on that date.

Vital to the success of all major handset vendors nowadays, India will be among the first countries to get Dual Aperture camera innovation, Super Slow-mo tricks and AR Emoji gimmicks.

At a glamorous local event earlier today, the world’s single largest smartphone manufacturer put an official price on the GS9 duo, which essentially aligns with expectations. 64GB variants will be available at “select retail stores” and online exclusively from Samsung and Flipkart at INR 57,900 and 64,900 respectively.

That equates to $890 for the smaller S9 with 4GB RAM and a single rear-facing camera, while the larger model, packing an extra couple of gigs of memory and sporting a second shooter on its back, will fetch the rough equivalent of $1,000.

In comparison, the Galaxy Note 8 costs around 67,000 rupees right now, with the S8 and S8+, of course, significantly cheaper, at Rs. 54,000 and 59K respectively.

Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus versions with 256GB internal storage are priced at INR 65,900 ($1,015) and 72,900 ($1,190) respectively, snubbing Flipkart for exclusive sales through Reliance Digital and Samsung.

Pretty much identical to their “international” counterparts, the S9 and S9+ are “reimagined” for India in a couple of ways, with LTE Carrier Aggregation for “2.5X faster data speeds”, as well as a new loyalty program for Samsung Pay users called Samsung Rewards. There are also a bunch of deal sweeteners for Airtel, Jio and Vodafone subscribers, plus cashback offers if you purchase the handsets using certain HDFC cards or special Paytm Mall QR codes.

Still, you’ll be spending a fair chunk of change on your choice of three color options (Midnight Black, Coral Blue or Lilac Purple) starting March 16. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.