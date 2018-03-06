The iPhone X notch trend is spreading like wildfire, defying initial mockery from a number of Apple rivals, as well as skepticism expressed by a significant part of the Cupertino company’s extensive fanbase.

Asus had no problem “borrowing” the controversial screen cutout for two of its new ZenFones unveiled at MWC 2018, and up next, Huawei is pretty much confirmed to follow suit across the P20 flagship lineup.

While it remains unclear what strategy LG and Xiaomi are planning to employ in their war against bezels, OPPO just casually confirmed the R15 will come soon with a notch in tow.

The always unconventional Chinese OEM went so far as to release both promotional images and a teaser video for the R11 sequel, showing the device from every angle and leaving little to the imagination.

Despite skipping a few digits, which would typically suggest a major upgrade, the OPPO R15 doesn’t look radically different from the R11s from behind. We also know for sure the screen resolution will go largely unchanged, circling the Full HD mark. Namely, we’re looking at a 2280 x 1080 pixel count, up marginally from 2160 x 1080.

The resulting aspect ratio is an extra-wide 19:9, with a possibly record-breaking 90 percent of the phone’s front panel occupied entirely by usable screen real estate. In addition to the notch, that incredible feat is made possible by left and right borders measuring a measly 1.78mm. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Tenaa lists the 6.28-inch handset as 155.1mm tall and 75.2mm wide, which is roughly the same size as the 6.01-inch OPPO R11s.

The Chinese regulatory body also reveals several other key specifications, including 6GB RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo (already?), 16 + 5MP dual rear cameras, a single 20MP front shooter, 3365mAh battery, 128GB internal storage, and 175 grams weight.

It’s also worth remembering how similar the OnePlus 5 and 5T look to the OPPO R11 and R11s, which means this could be our first glimpse of the OnePlus 6 design as well.