It only took HMD Global a little over a year to become one of Google’s closest smartphone-making partners, as three of five new Nokias officially joined the Android One initiative at MWC 2018. The fourth one, of course, runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) in collaboration with the Mountain View-based search giant, while the fifth technically qualifies as a “dumb” phone.

Considering HMD’s impressive commitment to the “pure, secure and up to date” Android cause, we have to admit it was a tad surprising to see the Android Enterprise Recommended program announced a couple of weeks ago with sole participation from the Nokia 8.

But even though Google is yet to refresh its list of 21 phones meeting “elevated enterprise requirements”, the official Nokia website has been discreetly updated to include a grand total of four top-notch candidates “for your workforce.”

In addition to the 8, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and “new” Nokia 6 also come with “your seal of assurance”, promising not just three years of security updates “delivered within 90 days from Google release”, but steady monthly updates for their first two years of existence.

Not that we ever doubted this, but the three new mid to high-end Nokia smartphones are now guaranteed to score at least one “letter upgrade” as well. Knowing HMD, they’ll probably be among the first in the world to roll out Android P goodies in the fall.

Obviously, businesses need more than vows of regular software updates, and the Android Enterprise Recommended project also guarantees seamless setup and deployment of corporate-owned devices, as well as global unlocked availability.