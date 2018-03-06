Windows

Anyone can now pre-order a $1,449 Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced support

Microsoft has been rather busy lately promoting a whole new category of “Always On, Always Connected” PCs in partnership with Qualcomm and a number of market-leading computer manufacturers.

Technically, the Redmond giant’s in-house Surface Pro doesn’t fall into that category, but starting today, a fifth-gen model with built-in LTE Advanced support is up for pre-order in the US, providing “fast, secured global connectivity.”

Sounds familiar? So it should, as business customers have been able to add LTE functionality to the 12.3-incher’s standard Wi-Fi support for a good few months now. At long last, anyone can cough up $1,449 for a Core i5/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/LTE configuration on Microsoft’s US e-store, although deliveries may still take a while to kick off.

Specifically, you’re only promised shipments “by” May 1, not to mention there’s also an LTE-enabled variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB solid-state storage MIA as far as everyday consumers are concerned.

That one’s supposed to cost “just” $1,149, which is still a whopping 150 bucks north of the Wi-Fi-limited SKU’s list price. The same goes for the gap between LTE and non-LTE 8GB RAM models, while a non-LTE “new” Surface Pro with Intel Core i7 inside fetches $1,599.

Across the board, you obviously need to pay extra for essential accessories like Type Covers and Surface Pens.

