LG is trying hard to remain relevant in the mid-end smartphone category, while very carefully preparing its next flagship release, which may or may not look like that canceled G7 (Neo) prototype showcased behind closed doors at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

Quickly following the X4+, K8 and K10, a mostly forgettable LG X4 has been unveiled in Korea on Sunday, aiming to provide convenience, “excellent grip” and a clean design at a low price.

But is KRW 297,000 ($275 or so) low enough for a 5.3-incher with modest HD screen resolution in tow, rapidly aging Android 7.1 Nougat software pre-installed, and none of the standout features of the X4 Plus?

We’re talking no rugged build and no Hi-Fi DAC audio system, although for what it’s worth, the non-Plus LG X4 does support LG Pay functionality. It also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and is capable of playing HD DMB (digital multimedia broadcasting) TV and FM radio without consuming your data allotment.

That’s… probably a big deal in Korea, but it’s unlikely to completely make up for the overall lackluster spec sheet of the LG X4, including just 16GB internal storage space, 2GB RAM, a Snapdragon 425 processor, 3,000mAh battery, 8MP rear-facing camera, and 5MP selfie shooter.

Up for grabs already in the chaebol’s homeland from all three major local carriers, the X4 can be coated in black or gold, tipping the scales at 164 grams, and shedding frontal logos and buttons, which sadly doesn’t help reduce the screen bezels.