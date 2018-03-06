Speculative LG Judy renders provide polished look into unclear future

With the recent disclosure that LG had teased select members of the press with a discarded prototype of what could’ve been the G7, the groans have grown louder from commentators dreading the “notch” that’s becoming ubiquitous in 2018’s smartphone design trends. And now, the horror of certain opinion circles is in high definition.

TechnoBuffalo collaborated with artist Benjamin Geskin to create resolute renders of the so-called “G7 Neo” concept that was supposedly shown off at private briefings during MWC 2018. Leaks reporter Evan Blass had recently relayed that the leaked device was one of the fruits from the development of the would-be G7 that had come under the codename “Judy.”

You can see all renders in the source link provided below the story, but it looks as though the phone depicted here mimics former LG and Samsung design languages with tapered and curved glass giving the rear some traction in the hand. That side also features a fingerprint sensor right below a dual-camera system. On the front is a proportionally large display with an aspect ratio of about 19.5:9, curved corners and a cut-out at the top side to make way for a selfie camera and other equipment — much like the iPhone X. Veskin imagines that Android software will fill the “wing” areas with background images or black out the area to make status bar information legible as appropriate.

While current speculation claims that LG will release a flagship smartphone this spring, it is far from firm.