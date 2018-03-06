Android

Huawei Watch 3 almost certainly won’t come with P20, but it’s coming

Huawei consumer business CEO Richard Yu isn’t one to shy from expressing some of his stronger opinions. He was very disappointed and enraged by US carriers for dropping agreements to carry his company’s latest flagship smartphone at the last minute — decisions led in large part by pressure from the government.

Another topic that Yu is now commenting on is smartwatches. Certainly, the Android Wear scene has been stale and Huawei has itself not been contributing to it with vigor, giving different spins of the Huawei Watch 2. Well, it turns out that the company will have a Huawei Watch 3, but it won’t come soon.

“It will come later – there’s no hurry because Huawei Watch 2 sells well,” Yu said to TechRadar. “We’re not in a hurry, so we’re launching the new watch later.”

With the MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 series and the upcoming P20 smartphone series on the agenda for Huawei in the near future, it’ll be tough to pin down where the Huawei Watch 3 will be. Could it land near the next Mate iteration in the fall? At IFA Berlin in September? It’s not currently known.

