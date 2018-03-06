As we inch closer to the March 27 introduction of the Huawei P20 trio in Paris, the confusion surrounding the design of the two higher-end models, as well as the differences between the three variants, is slowly clearing up.

Just in case you needed further corroboration of the Chinese company’s new flagship naming convention, one of the top British wireless service providers apparently confirmed earlier today in an email sent to local media that the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 lite and Huawei P20 Pro will be “available soon.”

Vodafone UK obviously had no additional info to share regarding specific release dates, recommended pricing or specifications, but that’s what tipsters like Roland Quandt are for. The self-proclaimed “master of cheap scoops” tweeted yesterday a European pricing structure that sounds about right, even though it’s unclear if we’re dealing with an educated guess here or leaked numbers from sources in the retail industry.

Either way, given Quandt’s track record, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if the “regular” Huawei P20 indeed ends up costing 679 Euro, with the P20 Pro priced at €899, and a significantly humbler P20 Lite flavor fetching €369.

It’d be completely unfair and pointless to simply convert those tags into US dollars, as smartphones are always significantly more expensive on the old continent. But if we were to guess, we’d say the Huawei P20 Lite has a good chance of costing between $350 and $400 stateside, with the P20 and P20 Pro likely to start at around $700 and $900 respectively.

Keep in mind that the P20 Pro is widely believed to be the only version of the three with three rear-facing cameras in tow, possibly also packing more memory and storage than the “standard” P20.