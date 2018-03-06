Android

Huawei P20 names and pricing, HTC U12 specs & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Huawei P20, the P20 Pro, the P20 Lite, and the pricing we should expect. We also talk about the new Huawei Watch 3 and how we shouldn’t expect it for this event in Paris. We also talk about the new HTC U12 and Desire 12, and the specs we should look out for. We discuss the recent teaser of the OPPO R15, and its approach to the display. We end today’s show with the launch of the LTE variant of the Microsoft Surface Pro.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Anyone can now pre-order a $1,449 Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced support
Teasers, promos and certification confirm OPPO R15 notch, dual rear cameras, 6GB RAM and more
HTC U12 and Desire 12 releases and specs get detailed
Huawei Watch 3 almost certainly won’t come with P20, but it’s coming
Full Huawei P20 pricing structure rumored, P20 Pro name further confirmed by UK carrier

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!