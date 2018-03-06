Huawei has brought to market many different phones with not-so-different specifications over the past few months, under its own label, as well as the online-focused Honor sub-brand. But not a lot of them are officially up for grabs in the US.

The Mate SE is starting today, although obviously, not directly through carriers. Instead, you’ll have to order the unlocked 5.9-incher from Amazon, Best Buy or B&H Photo Video, and then activate it on your GSM network of choice.

Listed at $249.99 in gray and gold, the “bezel-less” handset actually fetches 20 bucks less for the time being. No word on when the “instant savings” offer might expire, so just to be on the safe side, you may want to hurry and plunk down the $230 charged right now across authorized retailers.

Compared to the $200 Honor 7X, this new guy packs an extra gig of RAM, also accommodating two times the 32GB internal data of the other “edge-to-edge” 5.9-incher.

Your multitasking-friendly 4GB of memory are paired with a Kirin 659 processor, and unfortunately, Android 7.0 Nougat still runs the software show out the box. The rest of the very respectable but awfully familiar specs and features include FHD+ screen resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 16 + 2MP rear cameras, a single 8MP front shooter, and 3340mAh battery.

All in all, that’s some impressive bang for your buck, especially if you also consider the premium metal build “borrowed” from the Honor 7X. Perhaps the Huawei Mate SE deserved a slightly less confusing name.