Android P Developer Preview could be a week or so away
Several features of Android P have already been spoiled at this point, including one reported ability to turn an Android-running device into a Bluetooth input device for a master device. But when it comes to when developers and enthusiasts will be able to get their first cracks at the new feature suites, it’s well in reason to expect it very soon.
Leaks journalist Evan Blass is reporting that Google is targeting a “mid-month release” of the first developer preview for Android P.
Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018
While the Android O Developer Preview was dropped on March 21st last year, the “P” dessert name could play a factor in landing the first preview on March 14, commonly celebrated as “Pi Day.”
Android Pie?
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018
As for the new Bluetooth feature, XDA-Developers was able to track commits in the Android Open Source Project gerrit referencing the Human Interface Device profile that would allow supported devices to act as a keyboard or mouse to other Bluetooth-compatible devices. There’s a chance that this feature could make it into Android P.
Of course, the general idea still stands: those who need to get ready for Android P won’t need to wait much longer to tinker with it and will have plenty of time to do so.