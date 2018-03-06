All Best Buy Mobile locations in the US to shutter

Best Buy has announced the closure of its 250 Best Buy Mobile stores in the United States effective May 31. Staff will either be re-accommodated at any of its 1,000 regular stores, get put into an online capacity or receive severance pay and aid in job searching.

Reuters reports that the Best Buy Mobile outlets have been around for more than a decade when retailer margins for mobile phones were higher than they were today. Compounding declines in pass-along revenue is competition from online-only sellers like Amazon.

The stores mainly resided in shopping malls and were typically near, but separate from a more typical Best Buy big box location. Those locations will still continue to sell phones as well as 52 Best Buy Mobile shops in Canada, the company said.

As far as we’re able to tell, phone manufacturers will almost certainly continue to reach out to Best Buy to construct opportunities for exclusive discounts or deals through the retailer.