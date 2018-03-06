Android

All Best Buy Mobile locations in the US to shutter

Contents
Advertisement

Best Buy has announced the closure of its 250 Best Buy Mobile stores in the United States effective May 31. Staff will either be re-accommodated at any of its 1,000 regular stores, get put into an online capacity or receive severance pay and aid in job searching.

Reuters reports that the Best Buy Mobile outlets have been around for more than a decade when retailer margins for mobile phones were higher than they were today. Compounding declines in pass-along revenue is competition from online-only sellers like Amazon.

The stores mainly resided in shopping malls and were typically near, but separate from a more typical Best Buy big box location. Those locations will still continue to sell phones as well as 52 Best Buy Mobile shops in Canada, the company said.

As far as we’re able to tell, phone manufacturers will almost certainly continue to reach out to Best Buy to construct opportunities for exclusive discounts or deals through the retailer.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
Reuters
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, business, carriers, End of Life, News, retail, smartphones, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.