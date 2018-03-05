Nokia 8110 4G expected in US this spring

It’s a little disappointing to hear that only the new Nokia 6 will be coming to the United States after the brand’s first year back. We thought we’d be getting the Nokia 7 Plus or Nokia 8 Sirocco by now, but alas, not in this part of the world.

But there is some consolation to be had as a source to Nokiapoweruser now say that the Nokia 8110 4G — the “Banana Phone” or “That Phone from ‘The Matrix'” — will come to America in the late part of the second quarter, perhaps May or June.

Brand licensee HMD Global has priced the dumbphone (with 4G hotspot capabilities) at €79 in Europe.