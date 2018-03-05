Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Here’s a piece of what we’d like to call “bonus coverage” of MWC 2018! Sure, we could’ve done one of those vlog-type videos or even pulled off a whole set of bloopers. Perhaps we’ll do that again at some point…

In any case, you may not have heard of these manufacturers before or you may have and decided not to pay too much attention to them. NOA? Neffos? Nubia? What’s up here? Well, it’s not as much just showing you what a Maysun is as much as seeing the places that a Wiko or E&L takes in the overall tapestry of the smartphone world.

Join Jaime Rivera and Jules Wang on this unofficial tour of the big web.