Android

MWC 2018 Extra: The OEMs you don’t hear about.. (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Here’s a piece of what we’d like to call “bonus coverage” of MWC 2018! Sure, we could’ve done one of those vlog-type videos or even pulled off a whole set of bloopers. Perhaps we’ll do that again at some point…

In any case, you may not have heard of these manufacturers before or you may have and decided not to pay too much attention to them. NOA? Neffos? Nubia? What’s up here? Well, it’s not as much just showing you what a Maysun is as much as seeing the places that a Wiko or E&L takes in the overall tapestry of the smartphone world.

Join Jaime Rivera and Jules Wang on this unofficial tour of the big web.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, Croatia, EL, Europe, France, Hands-on, Maysun, MWC, MWC 2018, Neffos, NOA, Nubia, TP-Link, Video, Wiko, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.