Huawei P20 Pro name now seeping into marketing

Huawei is now publicly going out with a campaign to promote its March 27 product launch event in Paris with a tagline: “SEE MΟΟORE WITH AI”

In addition, the company is now inserting the Huawei P20 name into online and billboard media. Pocketnow even saw the beginning of this campaign go out at the end of MWC 2018. At the same time, Alex Dobie of Android Central also snapped a billboard near one of the centers in Barcelona that calls out the P20 Pro instead of what has been dubbed the P20 Plus.

The tagline seemingly affirms the biggest rumored aspect about one of the P20 models — that it utilizes a rearside three-camera system to create images. A common subhead mentions that a “renaissance in photography” will soon arrive, telling consumers to be “patient.” Artificial intelligence continues to be driving the overall marketing, though.

