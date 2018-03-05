HTC U12 and Desire 12 releases and specs get detailed

Much as it wasn’t anywhere near MWC 2018, we haven’t had as much as a clue from HTC about what it looks to put out in terms of smartphones this spring. So, in the usual order, it has come to breadcrumbs from leaked information sources.

The HTC Desire 12, which has been profiled in prior leaks as a very middling entry-level phone, is now being said to also come in a so-called “Plus” variant with a 2:1 720p screen. Android Headlines reports that it wouldn’t exactly be visually impressive at 6 inches across (about 268 pixels per inch), but it would feature a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 450, instead of one from MediaTek.

Other specifications include a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD expandability, a 2,965mAh battery with 7.5W charging standard. It seems that the phone, as described by the outlet, will support European and Asian carriers.

Moving to the rumored flagship device, said to be called the U12, we find that two sources on Twitter have independently revealed all of the major specifications of what has also been internally codenamed “Imagine.”

Что на сегодняшний день известно о новом флагмане HTC u12(Imagine):

-стекло спереди и сзади, рамка металл

-Дисплей 6″ 18:9, 2K

-Snap845, 6/128ГБ

-2microSIM

-5G/1Гбит

-8MP/12+12MP(вертик)

-Сканер сзади

-Android 8.0, SENSE10, EdgeSense2.0

-IP68

-3980 мАч/QC3.0

-апрель 2018

-880USD — Dmitry Kalinin (@ikadmy) March 2, 2018

Dmitry Kalinin of Amobile.ru and longtime HTC fan developer and leaker @LlabTooFeR both put out tweets listing different specifications for Imagine, perhaps reflecting regional divides. The main points include a Snapdragon 845 with up to 6GB of RAM with options of at least 128GB or 256GB of storage, a Super LCD display roughly 6 inches across at quad HD resolution (or the more vague “2K” reference), IP68 resistance rating, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and Android 8.0 Oreo with Sense 10 on top.

While the rear dual-camera system as described by Kalinin has two 12-megapixel sensors, @LlabTooFeR describers one sensor being 16 megapixels in resolution. The Russian source says we’ll see a 3,980mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 enabled while the other suggests a 3,420mAh unit. There will be single- and dual-SIM versions, though, with microSD card support.

@LlabTooFeR, whose tweet was given a note of affirmation by leaks journalist Evan Blass, also digs further into a proprietary face unlock mechanism that will be introduced on the U12, special new hardware for Edge Sense 2.0 (which will also take advantage of face unlock) and full Project Treble support for expedited software updates with seamless partitions.

The U12 and Desire 12 are said to both come out in April. Kalinin claims that the device he describers may price for $880.