Galaxy S9 pre-orders in South Korea reportedly not living up to S8

Samsung’s mobile chief, Dong-jin Koh, was confident in saying that it expected more sales of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ than the S8 and S8+. But if early indicators mean anything, that confidence may have been misplaced. Then again, perhaps this is too early and too shaky an indicator to put any meaning to anything.

SamMobile has obtained an industry-sourced report from South Korea that claims pre-orders for the highly-acclaimed S9 series of devices failed to match those of the S8 series in the first six hours of pre-sales at domestic carriers. To be fair, the current release is a very iterative update from the predecessor and a similarly revised LG V30S ThinQ got a similar decline in consumer reception compared to when the V30 launched. That said, in the “tick-tock” of smartphone design, this year is definitely proving to be a “tock” for Samsung.

Let’s give this metric a bit more time and geography to develop, though.