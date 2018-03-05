Accessories

Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi tuned these headphones — now 25% off

1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

Imagine listening to music through headphones that have been expertly tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. Experience for yourself the ultra-realistic and fully balanced soundstage created by the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones. Nothing will ever sound the same again.

With over 2,000+ Amazon reviews for 4/5 stars, the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones are incredibly popular among customers. Critics even awarded these headphones the Technology X’s Editor’s Choice Award. These elite headphones are the first to be THX® Certified and have diamond-like carbon dynamic drivers.

Get the 1MORE Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones today for 25% off while supplies last. They’re yours for the low price of $149.99!

by Christopher Jin

