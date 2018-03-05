iOS

Cheaper MacBook Air revival expected in spring and other Apple speculation

Even with the existing 12-inch MacBook being as light and thin as it already is, MacBook Air owners say they have it made with the right size, shape and utility. The 13-inch Air series was updated last year and a base model costs $999.

But word out from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that another update is coming in the second quarter this year. It will be “more affordable […] with a lower price tag,” according to a research note obtained by MacRumors. Few details on the device have been speculated — the current MacBook Air models have fifth-generation U-series Intel Core processors, a 1440 x 900 display and Thunderbolt 2 — but the price alone is expected to boost annual MacBook shipments by up to 15 percent this year over last to at least 17 million units.

Other notes from Kuo indicate that he sees Siri integration for AirPods, said to be coming this year, to be a big boon for shipments of the wireless earbuds. He also writes that the HomePod smart speaker has seen “mediocre” demand up to now.

