MWC 2018 All-Stars or The Reduced BezelMasters! | #PNWeekly 294

Another pre-recorded episode this week, but when you’re in Barcelona with so much to do in such little time, we hope you’ll understand. From the Galaxy S9 “unpacking” to the LG V30S ThinQ taking up our thinking space, from Nokia’s newfound vibrancy to ASUS’s derivative looks, we have a bounty to share in opinions. And we’re doing it with the help of Myriam Joire’s Mobile Tech Podcast.

Watch the YouTube companion video (coming soon) or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air next week!

Pocketnow Weekly 294

Recording Date

February 28, 2018

Hosts

Myriam Joire (Mobile Tech Podcast)

Jules Wang

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Nicole Scott (Mobile Geeks)

Michael Josh Villanueva (GadgetMatch)

Apology

We’d like to take a moment to acknowledge audio issues on both episode 293 and this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly. You’ll learn more about them in the beginning of this show, but we just wanted to also make sure that we apologized to you, our listener, directly. We’re taking corrective action in the near future and hope to have things sorted out in the next few weeks. Thanks for your patience!

MWC 2018 again, again

Here’s all of our coverage of MWC 2018. We’ll be focusing on the Galaxy S9, LG V30S ThinQ, Nokia 8110, ASUS ZenFone 5 and a few others in particular on this episode.

