Sony Xperia XZ2 Hands-On: A new shine (Video)

You asked, Sony listened… in part. The company’s long overdue flagship redesign is happening, but you may not like some of the new stuff the 5.7-inch Xperia XZ2 will bring to the table later this month.

It’s almost impossible to justify the 11.1 mm thickness and 198 grams weight of this beautifully curved device, and adding insult to injury, that 3180mAh battery doesn’t sound like something you should rely on for “all day” endurance.

On the bright side, at least the Sony Xperia XZ2 looks different from your typical 2017 or 2018 high-ender, with water resistance also in tow, and a 2:1 screen capable of playing HDR content.

You can even produce your own 4K HDR home movies, and the single 19MP Motion Eye rear camera still outshines the Super-slow-mo capabilities of the latest Samsung flagships, supporting both HD and Full HD capture modes at 960 fps.

The absence of optical image stabilization, not to mention the disappearance of the headphone jack, make us a little skeptical of this bad boy’s ability to outsell its predecessors. But if it’s priced aggressively, which it probably won’t be, it’s really not a terrible mobile device, especially for content production and consumption. That’s our first MWC 2018 impression, and we’ll stick to it until spending more time testing a commercial Xperia XZ2 unit.