There are a number of features that can make or break a high-end smartphone nowadays, from battery life to biometric security and software, but the camera experience and display performance may well be the most important factors contributing to a handset’s success. Especially when we can all agree the Galaxy S9 and S9+ design flirts with perfection.

It appears the same can be said about the larger variant’s photographic prowess, as well as the duo’s refined “Infinity” screens. Samsung somehow managed to outdo itself with the latest flagship OLED generation, according to in-depth DisplayMate analysis.

This is the same evaluator that deemed both the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 as the world’s top performers shortly after their 2017 announcements, ultimately ranking the iPhone X panel ahead of the pack thanks to Apple’s optimizations and… Samsung’s hardware.

Said hardware is now taken to the next level, as the S9 screen may look identical to the S8’s, but it’s absolutely not. It’s actually significantly brighter, more accurate in terms of color reproduction, with better viewing angles, and “very good to excellent” ratings in all of the DisplayMate lab test and measurement categories.

Just like the dual aperture cameras, the Galaxy S9 screen has no obvious weakness, setting or matching a grand total of ten records for things like absolute color accuracy, native color gamut, contrast ratio, screen reflectance, and brightness variation with viewing angle.

Overall, this is explicitly described as the “best performing smartphone display” these expert reviewers have ever tested, with an “Excellent A+” grade. That’s actually the same mark earned by the S8, Note 8 and iPhone X last year, so perhaps DisplayMate should think of revising its grading system.

If the Samsung Galaxy S9 truly has the best smartphone display, well ahead of all those great past OLED performers, why not give it an “Extra-excellent A+++”?