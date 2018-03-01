Extremely portable tripod that weighs less than a pound — only $69!

Traveling can be a lot of fun, but taking good photos when you’re out in the world can sometimes be difficult. The Pakpod Adventure Tripod is a super portable solution to help you capture amazing quality photos. It’s lightweight, waterproof, and extremely versatile.

Weighing in at less than a pound, the Pakpod Adventure Tripod is the most portable tripod you can find on the market. This tiny thing easily stashes in your backpack. In fact, Outside Online named Pakpod the Best Photo Accessory of 2016. Using patented stabilizing stakes for securing in all sorts of terrains, Pakpod is the tripod that you need for your outdoor adventures.

For a limited time, the Pakpod Adventure Tripod is 30% off. Get your very own for just $69.

by Christopher Jin