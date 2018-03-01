Consumer Reports published its final iPhone X test results almost three months ago, concluding the high-priced handset provided slightly less value for your money than the Galaxy S8, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. But weirdly enough, the nonprofit organization dedicated to consumer-oriented research only updated its list of the world’s best smartphone cameras to include the iPhone X at the very top earlier this week.

That’s right, unlike DxOMark’s camera experts, Consumer Reports analysis found mobile shutterbugs really can’t do better than the dual shooter at the back of the $999 and up iPhone X.

Of course, the newly unveiled Galaxy S9+ is yet to undergo CR’s rigorous quality, performance and reliability testing. What’s odd, making us doubt the dependability of the refreshed top ten list a little, is the iPhone 8, not 8 Plus, follows the X in second place.

The 8 Plus wins bronze, ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy S8+, with the iPhone 7, 6s Plus, Galaxy S8 and Note 8 ranked fifth through eight, and the iPhone 7 Plus bizarrely left behind.

The GS8 Active wraps up the list, which does not include Google’s Pixel or Pixel 2, despite both generations featuring in a group of 58 smartphones that Consumer Reports claims to have carefully reviewed.

All that being said, there’s no doubting the photo-capturing and video-recording excellence of Apple’s latest flagship phone. What remains to be seen is whether or not the fancy dual camera setup of the Galaxy S9+ can beat the iPhone X shooters in CR’s evaluation as well.