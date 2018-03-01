Android

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite Hands-On: How do you say ‘Wefies?’ (Video)

Five selfie modes, four cameras, three colors, two names, one phone, no notch. Could the ZenFone 5 Lite actually be the best of three new mobile devices Asus just unveiled at MWC 2018?

Probably not, as the ZenFone 5 and 5Z arguably come with more premium, eye-catching designs, iPhone X similarities notwithstanding. The ZenFone 5 Lite, which will be known as 5Q in the US, is also no powerhouse, with a Snapdragon 430 or 630 processor in tow, and either 3 or 4 gigs of RAM.

But whether you’re into “classic” self-portraits or group selfies, aka “wefies”, the two front-facing cameras here will get the job done. One is a 20MP shooter with a top-notch Sony IMX376 sensor and f/2.0 aperture, believe it or not, while the other is a wide-angle lens aiming to fit more of your friends in the frame.

The Asus ZenFone 5 Lite also features dual cameras at the back, with the secondary unit in charge of wide-angle shots as well, plus a decent 16MP main sensor capable of some neat AI-enhanced tricks.

The Android Oreo software is perhaps not as “clean” as we’d like, and something tells us facial recognition is more gimmicky than convenient. Still, there’s no denying this 2:1 6-inch “Lite” phone offers very well-rounded specs all in all.

