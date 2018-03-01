Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Five selfie modes, four cameras, three colors, two names, one phone, no notch. Could the ZenFone 5 Lite actually be the best of three new mobile devices Asus just unveiled at MWC 2018?

Probably not, as the ZenFone 5 and 5Z arguably come with more premium, eye-catching designs, iPhone X similarities notwithstanding. The ZenFone 5 Lite, which will be known as 5Q in the US, is also no powerhouse, with a Snapdragon 430 or 630 processor in tow, and either 3 or 4 gigs of RAM.

But whether you’re into “classic” self-portraits or group selfies, aka “wefies”, the two front-facing cameras here will get the job done. One is a 20MP shooter with a top-notch Sony IMX376 sensor and f/2.0 aperture, believe it or not, while the other is a wide-angle lens aiming to fit more of your friends in the frame.

The Asus ZenFone 5 Lite also features dual cameras at the back, with the secondary unit in charge of wide-angle shots as well, plus a decent 16MP main sensor capable of some neat AI-enhanced tricks.

The Android Oreo software is perhaps not as “clean” as we’d like, and something tells us facial recognition is more gimmicky than convenient. Still, there’s no denying this 2:1 6-inch “Lite” phone offers very well-rounded specs all in all.