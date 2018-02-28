Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Oh, no, the headphone jack is gone! Aw, yeah, the fast and furious Snapdragon 845 processor powers both Sony’s newest “full-sized” flagship handset and the significantly more pocketable Xperia XZ2 Compact!

A pretty mixed bag through and through, the unusually chunky plastic 5-incher definitely does not suck. That’s truly rare in the “compact” category nowadays, and it’s also not often that we see such a small device sporting a Full HD+ screen with a 2:1 aspect ratio and respectably thin bezels.

While we don’t want to defend the mediocre build, we’d just like to point out it could have been worse. At least you don’t get 168 grams of glossy plastic here, not to mention the aluminum frame certainly helps the XZ2 Compact feel premium-ish in the hand.

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, stereo speakers and a single 19MP rear camera capable of 4K HDR video recording, as well as Full HD capture at 960fps, make us extremely curious to continue testing this diminutive powerhouse.

We’ll see if the overall solid first impression made by the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact at MWC 2018 can hold up in the long run. For the time being, it’s at least crystal clear the 5-incher completely demolishes its relatively well-received predecessor.