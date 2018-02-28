Samsung Galaxy S9+ Unboxing: Let’s get started (Video)

Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Yes, unboxing videos are still a thing, and when you get the rare chance to unbox probably the best (and best-looking) phone unveiled so far in 2018 mere days after said unveiling, the unboxing experience becomes a really big thing.

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S9 and S9+ are only due out in stores around the world in a couple of weeks, going up for pre-order this Friday, but our review unit of the plus-sized, plus-featured variant is already in the hands of Pocketnow Multimedia Manager Jaime Rivera.

That obviously means a lot of exclusive in-depth coverage will follow, but for the time being, let’s all enjoy that warm and fuzzy feeling you get the first time you enter in contact with a spectacular new high-end smartphone.

At first glance, the Galaxy S9+ is big, bad and… black. Of course, you’ll soon be able to purchase it in several other colors apart from “Midnight Black”, including Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and a region-dependent Titanium Gray.

But this tall, dark and handsome model is perfect if you want to attract a little attention while not standing out too much. It comes with a number of sleek matching accessories, the most notable of which remains a premium pair of AKG-tuned headphones.

All in all, we very much like the presentation of the S9 Plus, and can’t wait to thoroughly review it over the next few weeks. Stay tuned!