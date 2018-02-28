Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

While you can probably excuse our MWC 2018 reporters for spending the bulk of their time in Barcelona these past few days previewing and analyzing Samsung’s hot new Galaxy S9 and S9+, we couldn’t just ignore HMD’s latest Nokia-branded beauts.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco in particular caught our eye, with possibly the nicest execution of the popular glass sandwich design we’ve ever seen. Yes, this thing is going to be expensive, and no, it does not pack Qualcomm’s newest flagship SoC.

But the aging Snapdragon 835 is paired with a whopping 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the curved 5.5-inch QHD pOLED screen should turn a few heads of its own, despite snubbing the 18:9 aspect ratio trend.

A razor-thin stainless steel frame ensures this piece of art both feels premium in the hand and stays premium and intact longer than your typical high-end phone. Shutterbugs should be happy to find a 12MP wide-angle lens with top-shelf Zeiss optics and 13MP telephoto shooter on the back of the 8 Sirocco, which just so happens to be the Nokia 7 Plus rear camera arrangement too.

It almost goes without saying the Snapdragon 660-powered 6-incher is significantly less flashy, with a metal build that… feels like plastic, but a distinctive look of its own. And a 2:1 display. And the same Android One promise of blazing fast security and OS updates.