If you happened to visit Nokia Mobile’s official US website in the few days since HMD Global unveiled a bunch of new phones with quite a bit of fanfare at MWC 2018, you probably noticed last year’s Nokia 6, 2 and 3310 3G were still the only ones regionally advertised.

In contrast, if you’re thinking of buying the Nokia 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus, “the new” Nokia 6, Nokia 1 or “the new” 8110 4G soon in, say, the UK, you have little to worry about. All five of those are listed as currently unavailable, with full specs, details and selling points. Translation – they’re on their sure way to British stores.

Back in the US, it seems you will be able to purchase the second-gen Nokia 6 outright from “retail partners”, but that’s it. According to Juho Sarvikas, HMD’s outspoken Chief Product Officer, there’s a “more focused plan for the US” in the works, and “we have long-term ambition as well”, but for the time being, other markets have priority.

The new Nokia 6 is deemed a “very good proposition” for the thriving mid-tier “US open market”, although its exact price point stateside remains a mystery. All we know is the revised 5.5-incher will bring its Snapdragon 630 processor and 16MP Zeiss camera to retailers like Amazon and Best Buy sometime in May.

Right now, the extremely popular original Nokia 6 costs $230 in a standard GSM unlocked version, or $200 as a Prime Exclusive device free of ads. You can probably expect the 2018 generation to fetch a few extra bucks.