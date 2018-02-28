While we are understandably fascinated (and confused) primarily by the upcoming Huawei P20 and P20 Plus (or Pro), we should not altogether neglect the lower-cost, lower-end P20 Lite that’s also expected to break cover on March 27.

Officially, that is, because unofficially, the “full screen” 5.6-incher may have revealed all its secrets over the past few weeks. Huawei sub-brand Honor has already released a number of solid mid-range efforts with relatively thin bezels, and just like the 7X, the P20 Lite is today tipped (by none other than Evan Blass) to pack a Kirin 659 processor.

The octa-core SoC will reportedly be paired with a respectable 4GB RAM, and backed by a substantial 3520mAh battery. That’s more juice than what the 5.9-inch Honor 7X provides, and it’ll be put to good use, as the Huawei P20 Lite features a higher-end camera setup.

According to Blass, Leica imaging technology will extend to the humblest of the three P-series flagships this year, powering a dual-lens 16MP arrangement with hybrid zoom capabilities.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo out the box on the software side of things, the P20 Lite is today pictured with a notch, small “chin”, shiny glass back, circular rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and the aforementioned two cameras displayed vertically at the top left corner.

That’s consistent with leaked factory CAD-based renders from a few weeks ago, and in case you’re wondering, the Huawei P20 Lite should come extremely close to the ppi density of the iPhone X, at roughly 445 pixels per inch, thanks to somewhat unusual 2250 x 1080 screen resolution. Sadly, there’s no word on pricing just yet.