If you’re finding it hard to get excited about a pair of pretty blatant iPhone X copycats, or perhaps don’t want to splash out on an Android handset from Asus, the Taiwanese company has a significantly more affordable option up for grabs in the US now.

First unveiled way back in November in Russia, the mid-range Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) was brought to Vegas last month with the promise of North American availability in February.

The 5.7-incher almost missed its deadline, but all’s well that ends well, and you only need to choose one of many authorized retailers starting today. You can purchase the Max Plus ZB570TL from Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Newegg or even the manufacturer’s own regional e-store.

There are no discounts available anywhere, which makes sense, as the full retail price is already crazy low. Namely, $229, in your choice of “Moonlight Black” or “Azure Silver” paint jobs, with comprehensive support for GSM networks nationwide.

The unlocked phone sports a “full-view” 5.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), which is pretty rare for the sub-$250 bracket, not to mention the sizable 4130mAh battery you get to keep up with the relatively frugal MediaTek MT6750T processor.

A dual rear-facing camera setup composed of a 16MP PixelMaster sensor and 8MP wide-angle lens is another surprisingly premium feature of the Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1), which however runs a terribly outdated Android 7.0 version out the box stateside.