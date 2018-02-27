Become a prolific web developer with only $29

The web development industry is booming, and there’s no better time to join this industry than right now. If you’re worried about getting up to speed, be sure to get yourself the Complete Full Stack Developer eBook Bundle.

This set of 16 comprehensive best-selling eBooks is your head start to a lucrative and exciting career in web development. You’ll explore topics like HTML5, PHP, Git, CSS3, and much more. These books will be your window to mastering JavaScript and Rails. You’ll be building your own websites in no time.

At 93% off, you can get the Complete Full Stack Developer eBook Bundle for only $29.

by Christopher Jin