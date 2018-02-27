Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Today’s world-leading smartphone vendor probably didn’t expect the Galaxy S flagship family to redefine industry standards back in 2010. But here we are now, waiting impatiently for the ninth generation to hit stores on the heels of a predictably grand MWC 2018 announcement a couple of days ago.

By no means revolutionary from a visual standpoint, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ aim to perfect an already beloved high-end design while greatly improving the camera experience, adding more RAM (on the Plus version), strengthening biometric security, and incrementally upgrading processing power.

Thus, it should probably come as no surprise that Samsung Mobile skipper Koh Dong-jin, aka DJ Koh, believes exceeding the S8 duo’s sales numbers is a perfectly attainable goal. Of course, we don’t know exactly how many units of its early 2017 flagships Samsung ultimately managed to ship, with estimates from way back in August putting them at a solid 20 million+.

In addition to the aforementioned improvements, Koh’s confidence is also bolstered by upcoming “wide-ranging marketing campaigns”, starting with a trade-in promotion offering “hefty cash-back” discounts for customers trading in previous models to upgrade to the S9.

Looking ahead, Samsung is definitely not ruling out a major naming change when the “Galaxy S10” time comes. The Galaxy brand is obviously here to stay, but according to Koh, “we have been thinking about whether we need to maintain the S moniker or the numbering system.” So, yeah, as hard as it is to believe, a Galaxy X name is very much on the table right now. For the company’s main 2019 hero device, mind you, and not its long-awaited rookie foldable effort, which, by the way, will only see daylight when it’s “worth paying for.”

That could be a refreshing change of pace from the usual “world’s first” approach, even if it means possibly waiting another year or so for the not-Galaxy X.