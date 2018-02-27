Pocketnow’s MWC coverage is made possible by InvisibleShield, which frees you to go everywhere with your mobile device without the fear of damaging your screen. To live fearlessly with your mobile device, visit InvisibleShield.com

Should you upgrade from one of 2017’s best plus-sized phones to arguably the most exciting Android device unveiled so far in 2018? That’s not an easy question to answer, and it’s made even more difficult by the official $840 price tag of the unlocked Galaxy S9+ stateside.

For that kind of dough, you’d probably expect a little more innovation from the 6.2-inch sequel to the… 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. We’ll be honest, the two handsets are indeed extremely similar, nay, identical in many key departments, but you actually have three big things to keep in mind if you’re considering an early trade-up to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

A number of internal differences, starting with a faster, smarter SoC and 50 percent more RAM, could help the S9+ age a little better than its increasingly sluggish predecessor.

Then you have a “reimagined” rear-facing camera that brings loads of fun, convenient and even groundbreaking new features to the table. Finally, a host of proprietary software optimizations and customizations aims to squeeze the most out of the super-high-end imaging and biometric hardware. Bixby also seems capable of some entertaining new stuff, which will probably trickle down to the GS8 duo eventually too. But it may not work as silky smooth as on the S9+.

Bottom line, there’s plenty to love about Samsung’s latest flagship in a head-to-head battle against the S8 Plus. Enough to warrant $840? That’s for you to decide.